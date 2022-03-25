Travel

3 Muslim Americans sue DHS officials over religious questions while returning to the US

EMBED <>More Videos

3 Muslim Americans sue DHS officials over religious questions

LOS ANGELES -- Three Muslim Americans have filed a lawsuit alleging that U.S. border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights when they returned from international travel.

The three men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles. The suit was filed in California because some of the questioning allegedly occurred at Los Angeles International Airport.

In the lawsuit, the men said U.S. border officers at land crossings and international airports peppered them with questions about whether they were Muslim and attended a mosque, and how often they prayed. The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the men, said the questioning violates the men's constitutional rights to freedom of religion and protection against unequal treatment.

READ MORE: TSA introduces new facial recognition technology at LAX
EMBED More News Videos

The next generation technology verifies the passenger's identity by comparing facial features with their government-issued ID.



"Just as border officers may not single out Christian Americans to ask what denomination they are, which church they attend, and how regularly they pray, singling out Muslim Americans for similar questions is unconstitutional," the plaintiffs wrote in the suit, which asks the court to bar officers from questioning the men about their faith, and to expunge records containing information that was obtained through this questioning.

A message seeking comment was sent to the Department of Homeland Security.

Hameem Shah, a resident of Plano, Texas, said he was returning in 2019 from a vacation to Serbia and Bosnia when he was pulled aside at the Los Angeles airport for additional screening. There, officers separated him from other travelers and started reading his personal journal despite his protests, and asked him whether he had traveled in the Middle East, saying they wanted to make sure he was a "safe person," the lawsuit said.

READ MORE: No more mask mandates for planes and trains? CDC devising new COVID guidelines: Officials
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC is developing a "revised policy framework" for when masks should be required on transit systems, according to a U.S. official.



They asked him about his religious beliefs and practices, and searched his phone despite his opposition, and released him two hours later, the suit said.

"I thought that being an American meant that I and others are free to practice any religion that we choose," Shah said in a statement on Thursday. He said the experience still haunts him.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countyairport newsdepartment of homeland securitytravelair travelmuslimslawsuitlos angeles international airportu.s. & worldairport security
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
BA.2 subvariant of COVID increasing in LA County
Bell attack: 3 women ram car, smash its windows with driver inside
Video shows mountain lion run past onlookers at OC brewery
CA gas rebate plan: If approved, when will you start seeing payments?
Free COVID-19 PCR tests ending for the uninsured in US
Robber pistol-whips cashier in robbery at 7-Eleven in Montclair: Video
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Show More
Man accused of peeping into windows in San Clemente arrested
Rent jumped 17% since last year, hitting a new record
1st female fire chief to be sworn in to lead the LA Fire Department
Groundbreaking set for wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
More TOP STORIES News