Santa Monica nurses back on the job after suspension for refusing to work without N-95 masks

Ten nurses at a Santa Monica hospital, suspended after refusing to treat coronavirus patients without N-95 respirator masks, are back on the job.
By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Ten nurses at a Santa Monica hospital, suspended after refusing to treat coronavirus patients without N-95 respirator masks, are back on the job.

The nurses, who work at Providence Saint John's Health Center, have all been issued written warnings in their employment records.

And the hospital is now supplying N-95 masks.

The hospital maintained its medical staff had been provided protective gear under guidelines set by the CDC and the World Health Organization. Hospital officials noted that N-95 masks were subject to a national shortage..

"There is a national shortage of PPE, including N95 masks. We do not manufacture these, and are at the mercy of the supply chain to increase our supplies," the hospital said..

Now, the hospital says, it has received increased inventory and has received authorization to reprocess existing masks.

Saint John's is now providing the higher-level N-95 masks to all nurses who treat COVID-19 patients.
