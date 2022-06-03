sex abuse against children

Mexican megachurch leader pleads guilty in LA to sexually abusing 3 girls, state prosecutors say

He plead guilty to two counts of forcible oral copulation involving minors and one count of a lewd act upon a child who was 15.
EMBED <>More Videos

Leader of Mexico-based megachurch pleads guilty in LA to sex abuse

LOS ANGELES -- Naasón Joaquín García, the leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo, pleaded guilty Friday to sexually abusing three girls, California state prosecutors said.

García, 53, pleaded guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court to two counts of forcible oral copulation involving minors and one count of a lewd act upon a child who was 15.

The California attorney general's office said he used his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers. Two female co-defendants, including a woman who previously admitted facilitating the abuse, have also pleaded guilty.

"García used his power to take advantage of children," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "He relied on those around him to groom congregants for the purposes of sexual assault. Today's conviction can never undo the harm, but it will help protect future generations."

The guilty plea just before his trial set to begin Monday is an abrupt turn from the vigorous denials by his lawyers and ardent support from his church of 5 million worldwide followers.

Garcia had faced charges that included human trafficking and child rape.

Sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countytrialreligionsex abuse against childrenpriest sex abusesexual misconducttrialschurchlos angelessex abuseu.s. & worldsexual harassmentcalifornia
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ABUSE AGAINST CHILDREN
Bay Area mom shares teen's tragic death to warn of 'sextortion' scam
Norwalk teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 2 students
Man accused of sexually abusing 2 young girls; more victims sought
Northern California man accused in prolific child porn case
TOP STORIES
3 stabbed at hospital in Encino, suspect remains barricaded inside
Villanueva event ends abruptly after protesters shout down sheriff
Human remains found inside dumpster at Camarillo apartment complex
McCormick concedes to Dr. Oz in Pa. GOP Senate primary
13 injured in Greyhound crash on 10 Freeway near Cabazon
'Melrose Place,' 'Always' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62: Report
Hit-and-run driver slams into motorcycle on 60 Freeway: Dashcam video
Show More
Mandatory indoor mask-wearing could return to LA in matter of weeks
Procession for 32-year-old LAPD officer who died after training
Dog rescued after getting his head stuck in dislodged exhaust pipe
Police trying to identify possible burglary suspect in Culver City
Monkeypox: How to stay safe? Use same measures used to prevent COVID
More TOP STORIES News