CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of a Culver City neighborhood had quite the startling sight.
Police and firefighters escorted a man off the roof of a home who was naked except for a towel.
Police say the man had been trying to burglarize a nearby condo - while naked - and was spotted by a neighbor, who called authorities.
The suspect tried hiding inside a chimney - and became stuck.
Police and firefighters pulled him out and got him a towel as they escorted him off the roof.
He was arrested without incident.
Naked burglar gets stuck in chimney of Culver City home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More