Naked burglar gets stuck in chimney of Culver City home

By ABC7.com staff
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of a Culver City neighborhood had quite the startling sight.

Police and firefighters escorted a man off the roof of a home who was naked except for a towel.

Police say the man had been trying to burglarize a nearby condo - while naked - and was spotted by a neighbor, who called authorities.

The suspect tried hiding inside a chimney - and became stuck.

Police and firefighters pulled him out and got him a towel as they escorted him off the roof.

He was arrested without incident.
