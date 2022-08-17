Naked man steps out of truck after crash in Van Nuys, walks away from scene

A bystander's video shows a man stepping out of a pickup trick after a crash in Van Nuys and calmly walking away from the scene.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue, where the right front end of the truck slammed into a curb.

The bizarre footage shows the nude man exiting the blue vehicle through the passenger-side door while holding some clothing. He does not appear to be seriously injured.

The man then walks around the back of the truck and into the street. He walks away as several dumbfounded eyewitnesses look on. He eventually drops the clothes that he is carrying.

According to police, no one involved in the crash was hurt.

The man seen in the video was later taken to a hospital for treatment of an unknown medical condition.