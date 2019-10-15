Naked man accused of carjacking arrested after leading police on short chase in South LA, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police said they arrested a man who was only wearing shoes after he allegedly carjacked a person in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.
Los Angeles police responded to a robbery call at about 1:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Broadway after a person said their keys and car were stolen by a naked suspect.
Officers said the suspect took off in that stolen vehicle when they arrived to the scene, prompting a brief chase.
The suspect later crashed down the street and was taken into custody.
Police believe he was under the influence of drugs.
