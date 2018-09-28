A naked man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting his own father and other family members, including a teen girl, in Compton Friday.The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Palmer Street, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.The man and girl were pronounced dead at the scene. A wounded woman was hospitalized in unknown condition.Officials did not release more information, but family members at the scene said the gunman and victims were all family."What I know is my sister was shot twice in the head, my niece Brittany is dead, Kathy's husband is dead, and that Kathy's husband's son shot them all," said family member Taylor Murrell.Murrell said that in addition to his sister being shot, her 13-year-old daughter was shot and killed, as was the suspected shooter's father, Kathy's husband.Sheriff's officials confirmed a naked man ran out of the home after the shooting and was detained."We located somebody that was out in front of the location when deputies arrived," said Joe Mendoza of the LASD. "That was the person that was described by witnesses as running out of the house naked."Sheriff's officials said no other suspects were being sought. A motive in the shooting remained under investigation.Anyone who may know more about the shooting is asked to contact the LASD's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500 or (800) 222-TIPS (8477).