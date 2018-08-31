A vehicle chase developed into a foot pursuit Friday morning after a naked man abandoned a reportedly stolen truck in East Los Angeles.Shortly after 6 a.m., at least three LAPD vehicles were seen chasing the pickup as it made its way westbound on the 10 Freeway through Boyle Heights.The truck exited the freeway and continued onto surface streets in downtown and then into East L.A. After driving into a cul-de-sac, the driver jumped out of the vehicle, hopped a fence and fled on foot.The suspect ran through a neighborhood and across a freeway interchange before Los Angeles Police Department officers took him into custody about 15 minutes later.