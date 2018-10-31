Naked prowler caught masturbating on surveillance video in Santa Ana arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

A naked backyard prowler who masturbated while looking through the window of a Santa Ana home has been arrested. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A naked backyard prowler who masturbated while looking through the window of a Santa Ana home has been arrested.

Santa Ana police received a tip from a neighbor, which led to the arrest of 34-year-old Daniel Posadas Renteria.

Javier Villegas saw video of the suspect and recognized him.

"Two seconds into (the video), I already knew who it was," Villegas said.

Villegas, a local store owner in Santa Ana, said the suspect is a transient who would frequent his convenience store.

Villegas said Renteria was outside taking a nap on the sidewalk when he went out into the street to get something to eat and was apprehended.

Police said three women were at the home where Renteria was caught on camera touching himself while completely naked for about an hour.

Renteria has been booked for multiple charges, including attempted burglary, indecent exposure, peeping and for outstanding arrest warrants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillancelewdnesscaught on videosurveillance videoflashernaked manSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cal State Fullerton student stabbed in church parking structure
State orders dissolution of Sativa Water District
Yucaipa pumpkin patch worker arrested for inappropriate touching of girl
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies at 80
Lancaster mother, her boyfriend indicted in murder of young son
Day care fight club: Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
Trump: Number of troops sent to border could reach 15,000
Halloween Carnaval prompts tight security, road closures in WeHo
Show More
14 arrested in Inglewood gang sweep
Irvine synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti
Student assaulted at CSU Channel Islands
Red flag warning in effect in LA, Ventura counties on Halloween
Alhambra couple goes viral in Yosemite proposal photo
More News