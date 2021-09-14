localish

Napa Valley's culinary talents shine bright at BottleRock

By Janel Andronico
EMBED <>More Videos

Foodies unite at BottleRock

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. -- There's something else taking center stage at BottleRock Napa Valley--food!

As you step through the gates of BottleRock Napa Valley, a vast array of dining options welcomes you. Throughout the festival grounds, you will find celebrated chefs, world-renowned restaurants, pop-ups, and food trucks.

"I think that this festival is probably almost equally as big a food festival as it is a music festival," explains Kipp Ramsey of Loveski Deli. "And that there are people actually are coming to eat and drink Napa Valley food and wine."

Your tastebuds will not be disappointed as you indulge in cuisines like Mediterranean, Indian, Spanish, Asian, Italian, Mexican, and classic American. Not to mention all of the vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options! A few of the fan favorites are Mustards Grill, Loveski, and JaM Cellars to name a few.

"You come here and it's like, you have something for your eyes, your ears, your mouth," explains Michele Truchard of JaM Cellars. "It's something for all your senses, which is unique."

Mustards Grill serves its legendary roadhouse fare that people travel all over there world for. Click here for more information.

The husband-and-wife duo, Christopher and Martina Kostow, offers a preview of Loveski: A Jew-ish Deli, their newest endeavor. Visit here to learn more.

And, what festival would be complete without good wine? John and Michele Truchard of JaM Cellars return as presenting sponsors serving their delicious and refreshing wines. Go here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napaconcertkgofestivalfoodlocalish
LOCALISH
"The Rounds" delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
This shop relays the history of chocolate through your taste buds
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
Sunset Sound celebrates 60 years
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Show More
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
More TOP STORIES News