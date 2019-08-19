Narcotics operation found at commercial structure fire in Paramount, injuries reported

*UPDATE* #SomersetIC @LACOFD Firefighters call knockdown on this incident after an intense fight, successfully confining the fire to the building of origin @LASDHQ cause investigators assisting LA County Arson unit. pic.twitter.com/q0tqyw6nnB — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 19, 2019

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- There was evidence of a narcotics operation at a commercial building fire in Paramount, authorities said.Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 10 a.m. at 7317 Somerset Blvd. It is unknown what type of business was housed at the commercial structure.There were reports of people turning up at local hospitals with minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.AIR7 HD reported seeing numerous explosions and firefighters had to take on a defensive attack after the fire started to go through the roof.Somerset Boulevard was shut down for an unknown duration.