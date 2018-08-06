NASCAR head arrested for alleged drunk driving and possession of controlled substance

AARON KATERSKY
Brian France, chief executive of NASCAR, was arrested in the Hamptons on Sunday night for DWI and possession of oxycodone, according to Sag Harbor Village Police.

France was driving a 2017 Lexus on Main Street in Sag Harbor at about 7:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign, police said. After officers pulled him over, they suspected he was drunk, police said.

Police found oxycodone pills in his possession, officers said.

France was arrested and held overnight in jail on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

France, who has been CEO of NASCAR since 2003, was arraigned this morning and released on his own recognizance.

MASCAR said in a statement, "We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Pilot, 4 passengers ID'd after being killed in Santa Ana plane crash
Norwalk standoff: SWAT team responds after man allegedly opens fire
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Santa Clarita Valley residents brace for fire danger
10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Trump reimposes sanctions to levy economic pressure on Iran
Nearly 50 vehicle break-ins per week reported in West Hollywood
Excessive heat warning issued through Tuesday in parts of SoCal
Show More
9-year-old boy's lemonade stand held up at gunpoint
Hesperia barricade suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Video shows officer-involved shooting of suspect in Porter Ranch
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
More News