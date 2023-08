Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Kobe Bryant, will throw out the first pitch on Friday when the Los Angeles Dodgers hold their annual "Lakers Night" celebration.

Natalia Bryant to throw out ceremonial first pitch for 'Lakers Night' at Dodger Stadium Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Kobe Bryant, will throw out the first pitch on Friday when the Los Angeles Dodgers hold their annual "Lakers Night" celebration.

Special tickets that include the custom Dodgers jersey featuring Bryant's number 8 on the front and 24 on the back have already sold out.

However, fans can still get regular tickets to the game to witness the moment.

First pitch for Friday's game is at 7:10 p.m.