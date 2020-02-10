Oscars

Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman wears cape with names of snubbed female directors

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars red carpet featured plenty of fashion statements, but perhaps one of the most pointed came from Natalie Portman.

Portman wore a black and gold gown, complete with a Dior cape embroidered with the names of all the female directors who were not nominated in the category.

The female filmmakers who weren't nominated for best director includes Lulu Wang for "The Farewell," Greta Gerwig for "Little Women" and Mati Diop for "Atlantics."

Oscars Best Director: Where are the women?

When the nominees for best director were announced, the Academy received criticism for failing to nominate any female directors for the 2020 awards, despite the fact many thought Gerwig deserved a nod for her film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.

Only five women have ever been nominated for directing in the history of the Academy Awards, including Gerwig's nod for "Ladybird" in 2017.

EMBED More News Videos

Sparkles, bows, sleeves & more! The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet dazzled.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodacademy awardsred carpet fashionoscarsfashiondresses
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News