National Donut Day: Freebies, discounts at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more spots

Donut. Doughnut. Either way, it means many shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts.
The first Friday in June marks National Donut Day! Or as some places call it -- National Doughnut Day!

Dunkin' is offering its customers a free donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating stores.



At Krispy Kreme, you get a free doughnut of your choice -- no purchase necessary! It's in shop only at participating shops while supplies last - and limit one per person.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen purchase in-store. They are also taking 50% off their Krispy Kreme hat.

One more thing from Krispy Kreme, customers will receive a coupon to come back the following Friday, June 10, and try a new mystery glaze doughnut.



Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut. The offer is good for in-shop only.



And finally, anyone who purchases a donut via the Tim Hortons app or website will receive a free donut on their next order.
