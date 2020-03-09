natgeo

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye say 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' provides hope for a better future

By Andrea Lans
Hosted by renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" uses the history of humanity along with science to explore an extraordinary realm of future possibilities. The 13-episode season will take viewers on an "out-of-this-world trip through space and time," exploring evolution of both the past and future, according to National Geographic.

Amid a multitude of crises occurring across the world right now, including environmental, health and political, Tyson calls "Possible Worlds" a "hopeful vision of what we can do...if we're knowledgeable enough to save us from ourselves."

Ann Druyan, co-creator of the original 1980 show and wife of the late Carl Sagan, is confident we can build a better future: "If we start listening to what the scientists are telling us...we can get out of this horrible mess that we've created for ourselves."


Bill Nye, a longtime supporter of Sagan's work and philanthropies, told On The Red Carpet that this show relates to a broad audience, not just those interested in learning more about science.

"We are made of the dust of exploded stars...so everybody here is at least one way the cosmos knows itself," Nye said, reiterating one of Sagan's popular concepts.

While previous seasons of "Cosmos" were grounded in the fundamentals of science, "Possible Worlds" is more speculative according to Brannon Braga. The executive producer/director teased that the show will feature a dose of science fiction and explore themes such as aliens and other forms of existence beyond our current knowledge.

"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" premieres on Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on National Geographic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentenvironmentcelebritycable televisionnatgeospacescience
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
NATGEO
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Researchers say Spinosaurus is 1st known swimming dinosaur
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News