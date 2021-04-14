Travel

National parks offer free entry on April 17 to kick off National Park Week

If you're looking for a quick getaway this weekend, you can visit any national park for free.

This Saturday, more than 400 national parks will waive entrance fees to mark the start of National Park Week.

From April 17 to 25, parks across the country will host a variety of programs, events and digital experiences.

The entrance fee waiver does not apply to user fees like camping, boat launches or special tours.

National parks are offering free entry on six days in 2021 including Aug. 4, Aug. 25 and Nov. 11, according to the National Park Service.

