Politics

Election 2020: Here's how to check your voter registration

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you registered to vote? Here's how to check your voter registration status before the election.

To check if you're registered to vote, visit: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

If you're not registered, you can do so here: https://registertovote.ca.gov.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which was created back in 2012 as an awareness campaign and helped register 300,000 voters.

MORE: 6 ways mail-in ballots are protected from fraud
EMBED More News Videos

The Trump and Biden campaigns are ready to deploy challengers to ballot-counting operations in battleground states.


In Los Angeles County, voters can check registration status here.

The Los Angeles County Registrar says this is the perfect time to check your registration status -- making sure your address is correct and plan for safe and secure voting.

All registered voters have been sent a Vote by Mail Address Confirmation Card. If you've moved, let officials know by updating your address. Just fill out the confirmation card and drop it in the mail.

Get the latest updates on elections news at: abc7.com/vote.

For everything you need to know about all the California propositions, check out our 2020 Voter Guide.

MORE: Companies across the US pledge to give workers time off to vote
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump suggested delaying the presidential election over his persistent false attacks that mail-in voting would lead to the "most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history."



EMBED More News Videos

Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscalifornialos angeles countyvoter informationvote 2020elections
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bobcat Fire burns 106K acres, 29 structures damaged or destroyed
Procession to be held for firefighter killed battling El Dorado Fire
Some Orange County schools reopen for in-person classes
Man tried to grab child out of car in Costco parking lot near San Diego, authorities say
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
2nd deputy wounded in Compton shooting released from hospital
Bobcat Fire threatening Mount Wilson
Show More
Louisville police declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
LA County tourism industry losing billions due to pandemic
LAPD officers in Pacoima rescue disabled man before car bursts into flames
Horse rescued after falling 60 feet down ravine in OC - Video
Raiders mark 1st game in Vegas with win over Saints
More TOP STORIES News