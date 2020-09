Election 2020: Here's how to check your voter registration

EMBED >More News Videos The Trump and Biden campaigns are ready to deploy challengers to ballot-counting operations in battleground states.

EMBED >More News Videos President Donald Trump suggested delaying the presidential election over his persistent false attacks that mail-in voting would lead to the "most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history."

EMBED >More News Videos Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you registered to vote? Here's how to check your voter registration status before the election.To check if you're registered to vote, visit: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov If you're not registered, you can do so here: https://registertovote.ca.gov Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which was created back in 2012 as an awareness campaign and helped register 300,000 voters.In Los Angeles County, voters can check registration status here The Los Angeles County Registrar says this is the perfect time to check your registration status -- making sure your address is correct and plan for safe and secure voting.All registered voters have been sent a Vote by Mail Address Confirmation Card. If you've moved, let officials know by updating your address. Just fill out the confirmation card and drop it in the mail.Get the latest updates on elections news at:For everything you need to know about all the California propositions, check out our