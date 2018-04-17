Nationwide manhunt underway for alleged killer grandma

A nationwide manhunt is underway for a 56-year-old grandmother who allegedly killed her husband and then befriended a woman and killed her in order to steal her identity.Officials say Lois Reiss, 56, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, killed her husband, David, in their home on March 23.Two weeks later, Reiss was identified as the suspect in the death of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.Police believe Reiss befriended Hutchinson because of their physical resemblance.Hutchinson was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in her home on April 9, officials said. Her cash, credit cards, identification and car had all been stolen, police said.They believe Reiss is still on the move. She was last spotted in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Sunday.The U.S. Marshals Service is currently searching for Reiss and she is considered armed and dangerous.Reiss has three adult children and is a grandmother as well, according to Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose. He also said Reiss has a gambling problem and financial problems.Anyone who sees Reiss is urged to call 911, and anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension or Florida authorities.