Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who went overboard

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- U.S. Navy officials on Monday publicly identified a sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died after going overboard last week.He was identified as 20-year-old Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Garrett Goolsby of Texas, according to the Navy. His family was notified before the search stopped.Search and rescue efforts began around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, when a lookout aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, according to Navy officials.Search efforts from the San Diego-based carrier and five other vessels concluded at sunset on Saturday. Navy crews and the U.S. Coast Guard searched more than 607 square nautical miles for more than 55 hours off the coast of Southern California.Goolsby reported to the USS Theodore Roosevelt in July after his initial training as an aviation ordnanceman in Pensacola, Florida. He was promoted to his current rank on Sept. 16."The loss of our Sailor is felt deeply by all on board,'' said Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of USS Theodore Roosevelt. "The entire Theodore Roosevelt team sends our deepest condolences to the family of our missing shipmate.''The USS Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego on Dec. 7 for an exercise at sea ahead of its second deployment of the year, according to USNI News. The ship is set to change its homeport from San Diego to Bremerton, Washington, for an overhaul in the summer of 2021, then return to San Diego on Aug. 1, 2021.