Northbound 101 Freeway in Cahuenga Pass reopens following death investigation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in the Cahuenga Pass reopened two hours after police activity on the thoroughfare snarled traffic during the morning rush hour Wednesday.Traffic came to a standstill after a deadly incident around 5:50 a.m. near the Mulholland Drive overpass, just before Barham Boulevard. Traffic was backed up to Highland Avenue.AIR7 HD was over the scene, where one person was killed. Police did not immediately provide details on the cause of the investigation.The California Highway Patrol tweeted around 8:30 a.m. that all lanes had reopened.An investigation is ongoing.