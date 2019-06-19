Northbound 101 Freeway in Cahuenga Pass reopens following death investigation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in the Cahuenga Pass reopened two hours after police activity on the thoroughfare snarled traffic during the morning rush hour Wednesday.

Traffic came to a standstill after a deadly incident around 5:50 a.m. near the Mulholland Drive overpass, just before Barham Boulevard. Traffic was backed up to Highland Avenue.

AIR7 HD was over the scene, where one person was killed. Police did not immediately provide details on the cause of the investigation.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted around 8:30 a.m. that all lanes had reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycalifornia highway patrolfreewayinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News