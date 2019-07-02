Northbound 14 Freeway reopens after semi-trucks collide in Acton

ACTON, Calif. (KABC) -- All northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway in Acton reopened Tuesday afternoon - several hours after a major crash involving two semi-trucks, according to the California Highway Patrol.The collision happened near Soledad Canyon Road around 6:25 a.m.Video from the scene showed one big rig on its side, while the other sustained significant damage to the backend of its trailer. Debris from both semi-trucks was scattered across the freeway.A SigAlert for all northbound lanes between Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon roads was canceled around noon, the CHP said.It is unclear if any injuries were reported.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.