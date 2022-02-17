14-year old designer in the spotlight for jerseys he designed for NBA All-Star celebrity game

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local designer is in the spotlight for the jerseys he designed for this weekend's NBA all-star celebrity game. And, he's only 14 years old!The NBA all-star weekend will have an LA connection that isn't on the Lakers or Clippers. A local teen is designing the jerseys for the all-star celebrity game. Nestor "Lil Nes" Hernandez is living out big dreams. This young LA based designer, is one of two teenagers recruited by Converse, to design jerseys.Hernandez remembers getting the phone call, and says it felt like a dream. His design was a slam dunk. Nestor and millions across the country, will see his jersey worn by celebs on Team Walton-- everyone from rappers Machine Gun Kelly and Quavo to former Bachelor Matt James."I just can't wait to see these celebrities play in that jersey," said Hernandez.Nestor says his white and gray jersey, with a colorful trim, was inspired by his West Coast roots-- and plays on 90s pop culture, movies, and social unrest. He's been designing footwear and apparel for years, but he credits The Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory for constant support and exposure, and getting his work in front of Converse."It sparked this whole different pathway for me and I loved it," said Hernandez.BHAS is a nonprofit helping make careers in creative arts more accessible. Carmelina Ramirez Sanchez is the Executive Director and sings Nestor's praises."He's just an amazing person. This is just a tiny start blip of where he's going to be for the rest of his life," said Sanchez.Next he plans to start a podcast, where he interviews other creatives. But first, this young all-star will be taking in this big moment."I'm super proud of myself," said Hernandez.