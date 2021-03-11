Lakers release Earned Edition jerseys to celebrate 17th NBA title

The Earned Edition jerseys, released as the second half of the season gets underway, are being released for every team that made last season's playoffs in the Orlando bubble.
The Lakers Earned Edition jerseys are dark gray with gold and purple accents. On the back collar they display the number 17, representing the number of titles the Lakers have now won.
Number 17: Earned pic.twitter.com/leGTJwMKg5— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 10, 2021
While all of last season's playoff teams get an Earned Edition jersey, the Lakers version features a small touch that sets them apart from the others.
Only the Lakers, as the defending NBA champions, got a gold Nike swoosh on their "Earned Edition" jerseys while the remaining 15 teams got a silver swoosh.
The Lakers are expected to debut the jerseys when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday to start the second half of the season. The jerseys go on sale to the public starting next week.
Purple, Gold, and Gray. Check out the details of the #LakeShow Earned Edition Uniform. pic.twitter.com/uDHGFeSvuq— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 10, 2021
