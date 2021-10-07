Sports

18 ex-NBA players, including several former Clippers, charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6am - October 7, 2021

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Eighteen former NBA players, including several who played for the Clippers, have been charged with defrauding the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of approximately $4 million, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The alleged ringleader is Terrence Williams, who was drafted by the Nets in 2009.

Authorities say he devised way to defraud a supplemental health plan for active and retired players and roped in a slew of others to submit false claims "for reimbursement of expenses for medical and dental services that were not actually rendered."

They allegedly submitted false or fraudulent claims totaling nearly $4 million, from which the ex-players took in about $2.5 million

The records submitted by the ex-players "described medical and dental services that were not in fact provided," the indictment said.

Former Clippers Sebastian Telfair, Glen "Big Baby" Davis and Darius Miles were among those charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud as part of what prosecutors called a "widespread scheme to defraud" the NBA health care benefit plan.

The other former players indicted are Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Desiree Allen, NBA champion and former Laker Shannon Brown, Will Bynum, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Greg Smith, Charles Watson, Antoine Wright and Tony Wroten.

The fraudulent invoices were created by a chiropractic office in Encino, two dentist offices in Beverly Hills, and a wellness office in Washington state.

The indictment named none of the offices allegedly involved, and they were not charged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsencinolos angeles countybeverly hillslos angeles clipperslos angeles lakersnbainsurance fraudu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of OC oil spill
LAPD arrest man suspected of raping teen girl
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
A new, California-made at-home COVID test is on the way
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger
Dodgers beat St. Louis in wild card, will face Giants in NLDS
Show More
Mom's billboard warns others after daughter dies due to fentanyl
Lawmakers reach deal to avoid debt ceiling crisis
Police shoot, wound suspect in downtown LA hostage standoff
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Biden promotes vaccine mandates, making economic case for COVID shots
More TOP STORIES News