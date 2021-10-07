18 ex-NBA players, including several former Clippers, charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Eighteen former NBA players, including several who played for the Clippers, have been charged with defrauding the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of approximately $4 million, federal prosecutors said Thursday.The alleged ringleader is Terrence Williams, who was drafted by the Nets in 2009.Authorities say he devised way to defraud a supplemental health plan for active and retired players and roped in a slew of others to submit false claims "for reimbursement of expenses for medical and dental services that were not actually rendered."They allegedly submitted false or fraudulent claims totaling nearly $4 million, from which the ex-players took in about $2.5 millionThe records submitted by the ex-players "described medical and dental services that were not in fact provided," the indictment said.Former Clippers Sebastian Telfair, Glen "Big Baby" Davis and Darius Miles were among those charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud as part of what prosecutors called a "widespread scheme to defraud" the NBA health care benefit plan.The other former players indicted are Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Desiree Allen, NBA champion and former Laker Shannon Brown, Will Bynum, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Greg Smith, Charles Watson, Antoine Wright and Tony Wroten.The fraudulent invoices were created by a chiropractic office in Encino, two dentist offices in Beverly Hills, and a wellness office in Washington state.The indictment named none of the offices allegedly involved, and they were not charged.