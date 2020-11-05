When will the 2020-2021 NBA season start?

The NBA season ended less than a month ago. So when will the next one start?The players union is expected to vote Thursday on whether Dec. 22 should be the start date for the 2020-21 season.Some members of the National Basketball Players Association believe a December start is too soon because of the pandemic and how the end of the 2019-20 season was delayed - particularly for teams that made deep playoff runs and were still playing in September and October. Those members would prefer a January start to the next season.The previous season ended Oct. 11, when the Lakers captured the title over the Miami Heat in a 4-2 series held in the bubble in Orlando.The NBA's Board of Governors and the union are holding separate meetings on Thursday and the expectation is they will agree on the Dec. 22 start, ESPN is reporting. The schedule, normally at 82 games, would be reduced to 72.Another issue is revenue. According to ESPN, NBA commissioner Adam Silver on a conference call with the league's general managers on Monday, said "time is running out" on the possibility of starting the 2020-21 season prior to Christmas Day and potentially salvaging hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.A January start would lead to less revenue. Last season the NBA missed revenue projections by $1.5 billion. Due to the pandemic 14% of the season wasn't played which led to some players losing roughly about the same percentage of their salaries.As for where the games will be played the NBA prefers an in-person season rather than a bubble like the end of the 2019-2020 season but no decision has been made.