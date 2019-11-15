manhunt

Marine murder suspect who abandoned Camp Lejeune post believed to be in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. -- Virginia police officers are looking for Michael Brown, a murder suspect believed to have killed his mother's boyfriend.

Brown is a Marine who was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Officials say he abandoned his post on October 18.

On November 9, Brown's mother's boyfriend, Rodney Brown, 54, was found dead in Hardy, Virginia.

Investigators believe Brown is responsible for that homicide. They've charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As of Friday morning, Brown remains at large, according to law enforcement.

Authorities found Brown's RV in Roanoke, Virginia early Thursday morning, reported ABC affiliate WSET.

Brown is still considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call law enforcement immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimefugitivemanhunt
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MANHUNT
LASD deputies speak out after rookie admits to fabricating sniper shooting
Lancaster deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
Gunman still on the loose after deputy shot in Lancaster
Lancaster deputy shooting: Pellet gun seized, sent for testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita community mourns school shooting victims
Impeachment Hearing Live: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
Community bands together after Saugus High school shooting
Joe Biden vows to take on NRA during campaign stop in LA
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Show More
Nipsey Hussle murder suspect will stand trial, judge rules
Long Beach hosts California Democratic convention this weekend
Saugus High school shooting: Minute-by-minute timeline
Santa Ana armed-robbery suspect turns himself in after footage released
9-year-old shoots 3 students with BB gun at Pasadena elementary school
More TOP STORIES News