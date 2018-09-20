HURRICANE FLORENCE

After Hurricane Matthew damaged his mother's home, 1 North Carolina resident remains hopeful in wake of Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Two years after one hurricane damaged his mother's home, one North Carolina resident isn't losing hope in the aftermath of Florence. (KABC)

By
LUMBERTON, N.C. (KABC) --
The road into South Lumberton in North Carolina in the aftermath of Florence is still virtually impassable for most cars, but for Darnell Dempsey, not having his car was not a problem.

Dempsey is a runner through rain, shine or flood, so when he couldn't drive to see what kind of damage Florence did to his 85-year-old mother's house, he grabbed his shoes.

His family just finished fixing their mother's home following Hurricane Matthew two years ago, which caused severe damage to the house.

"She's only been back in (her home) three months," Dempsey said. "It's pretty bad."

He ran several miles across a bridge through knee-high water at times to get to the house.

While service trucks drove around town beginning the cleanup process, Darnell ran out of his mother's neighborhood with new hope.

Her house may have been spared.

"May have to replace some ventilation, air conditioning, stuff like that up under the bottom, but looks like thank gosh it might be OK with the floors," Dempsey said.

Dempsey said they'll get to work on his mother's house as soon as they can, and can't wait to get her back in there.

As for the rest of the community, Dempsey knows it remains resilient.

"It's happened before, we just have to rebuild and do it again," Demspey said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencehurricanetropical stormstorm damageNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
ABC owned stations, Disney raise over $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief
Horses rescued from neck-deep floodwater in Florence aftermath
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Van Nuys school employee, student shot outside campus
Suspects in East LA gunfight with deputies ID'd as known gang members
Home security video shows repairman examining children's underwear
Suge Knight takes plea deal after 2015 Compton incident
Ex-Southwest worker claims staff had 'whites-only' break room
Two homeless men die after baseball-bat attacks in downtown LA
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
DMV conducts sting on disabled-parking abuse at LA County Fair
Show More
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
$33 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Lake View Terrace
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
CA becomes first state to bar restaurants from handing out plastic straws
California DMV offices experience technical issues
More News