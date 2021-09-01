Shooting reported on North Carolina high school campus

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting prompts lockdown at Winston-Salem's Mount Tabor High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A shooting was reported at a North Carolina high school, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The incident was reported at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, located in the north-central part of the state.

Officials have not confirmed if there were any injuries. The school is now on lockdown.



All students were transported to the nearby Robinhood Family YMCA, where parents can reunite with children, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

"[We] have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe," the post read.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinaschool shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 missing after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
Strong winds push Caldor Fire closer to Lake Tahoe
Rep. Karen Bass says she is 'seriously considering' run for LA mayor
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain's 2019 death
80% of eligible CA residents at least partially vaccinated
CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel this Labor Day weekend
LAPD motor officer hospitalized after crash on 210 Fwy in Glendora
Show More
Video showing LA County deputies punching man prompts investigation
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
Border Patrol turns to high-tech solutions to rescue migrants
New COVID testing rules take effect for youth sports in LA County
TX 6-week abortion ban takes effect; SCOTUS has yet to act on appeal
More TOP STORIES News