Shooting reported on North Carolina high school campus

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A shooting was reported at a North Carolina high school, officials confirmed Wednesday.The incident was reported at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, located in the north-central part of the state.Officials have not confirmed if there were any injuries. The school is now on lockdown.All students were transported to the nearby Robinhood Family YMCA, where parents can reunite with children, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post."[We] have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe," the post read.An investigation is ongoing.