Nearly 13,000 SoCal Edison customers without power in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly 13,000 Southern California Edison customers are without power in Fullerton Monday night.The outage occurred at about 8:39 p.m., according to the utility company.The outage is centered near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Lemon Street, a couple of blocks from Fullerton's downtown area.A total of 12,788 customers were without power as of 10:13 p.m.It was not immediately known what led to the outage. The boundaries of the outage was not clear.There was no estimated time of restoration.