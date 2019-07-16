Nearly 13,000 SoCal Edison customers without power in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly 13,000 Southern California Edison customers are without power in Fullerton Monday night.
The outage occurred at about 8:39 p.m., according to the utility company.
The outage is centered near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Lemon Street, a couple of blocks from Fullerton's downtown area.
A total of 12,788 customers were without power as of 10:13 p.m.
It was not immediately known what led to the outage. The boundaries of the outage was not clear.
There was no estimated time of restoration.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
