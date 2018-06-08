Driver flees scene after crashing into Valley Village power pole, leaving about 2K without electricity

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 2,000 people in Valley Village were left without power Friday morning after a driver crashed into a power pole and fled the scene. (KABC)

By
VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At least 2,000 people in Valley Village were left without power for several hours Friday morning after a driver crashed into a power pole and fled the scene.

Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday near the 12500 block of West Magnolia Boulevard.

The driver crashed into a hydrant and nearby power pole, causing several lines to be knocked down. The driver, a man, fled on foot. There was no other description provided for the suspect.

"We saw smoke coming out and the car caught fire and it just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger," witness Clare said.

That fire spread to a nearby building, authorities said, but it was quickly put out. No injuries were reported.

By 9:30 a.m., power to all customers had been restored, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashhit and runpower outageValley VillageLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News