At least 2,000 people in Valley Village were left without power for several hours Friday morning after a driver crashed into a power pole and fled the scene.Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday near the 12500 block of West Magnolia Boulevard.The driver crashed into a hydrant and nearby power pole, causing several lines to be knocked down. The driver, a man, fled on foot. There was no other description provided for the suspect."We saw smoke coming out and the car caught fire and it just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger," witness Clare said.That fire spread to a nearby building, authorities said, but it was quickly put out. No injuries were reported.By 9:30 a.m., power to all customers had been restored, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.The cause of the crash is under investigation.