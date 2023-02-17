Philly Artist Nero One leaves his mark on the city and fans' clothes

Eagles fans lined up to bring any article of clothing, and Nero spray-painted his original stencil creations onto it.

PHILADELPHIA -- During the NFL season, a Philly street artist known as "Nero One" made his presence felt around the city.

He is best known for his murals of Philly icons and stencil paintings of inspirational sayings such as "You Belong Here" and "Hate Won't Make Us Great" spread on walls around town.

And during the Eagles' Superbowl run, which gripped the city and inspired so many, he began holding pop-up art events to offer his amazing talent for something more personal - art that you can wear!

Eagles fans lined up to bring any article of clothing, and Nero spray-painted his original stencil creations onto it.

Most paying tribute to the amazing Eagles season.

At a recent pop-up outside Yards Brewing Company in Spring Garden the line wrapped around 5th street.

"We are made in Phila, made by Phila. Why wouldn't we want Nero to be a part of this?" asks Sam Graham of Yards Brewing Company. "He's a big part of Philadelphia and supporting local artists is what we're all about."

She continues, "The stencils have been awesome. I really like the Kelce one, the Jalen one. All original. HE is Philadelphia and so are we."

Many took pictures and video of Nero transforming his stencil art on their clothing, duffle bags, vintage and new shirts and anything else from the closet.

And although the Superbowl outcome wasn't what many fans expected, they still can root for this unique combination of art and culture.

Mark Risley of Fishtown adds, "I think you walk away with just that feeling in the city. The perfect symbiotic relationship of art, culture and love of sports teams. I mean look at this line. It's a Philly thing, you know?"

To catch more of Nero's art, catch him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nero_one