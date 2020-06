EMBED >More News Videos The casino coronavirus closure has ended.

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says the state will begin mandating the use of face-coverings in public places in an effort to stem a rise in coronavirus cases four weeks after casinos, restaurants and other businesses started reopening.Nevada has reported more than 14,300 coronavirus cases and 494 deaths from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.The governor says Nevada residents must make face coverings "a routine part of our daily life" in order to keep businesses open and people safe.Nevada joins several states, including California, Washington and North Carolina, in mandating face coverings.