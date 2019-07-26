fatal crash

Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction

By CNN
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal car crash are going up for auction.

In 1955, Dean was driving his new Porsche 550 Spyder in Cholame, California when it collided with a 1950 Ford Tudor.

The son of a lawyer who was involved in an insurance case related to the crash brought the photos forward.

RR auction says there are about 30 photos and they expect them to bring in $20,000.

The wrecked Porsche went on a national tour as a highway safety exhibit, but it went missing while being transported.

The wreckage remains are still missing.

The auction is set for next month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentfatal crashphotosauction
FATAL CRASH
NB 710 shut down in South Gate after pedestrian killed
1 killed, 2 injured after car slams into pole in Highland Park
Investigators say Autopilot was not on during deadly SF Tesla crash
VIDEO: Wife shields husband in deadly San Francisco Tesla crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Fernando Valley crime spree suspect in custody
Timeline shows how murder spree unfolded in San Fernando Valley
NB 710 shut down in South Gate after pedestrian killed
Loose tire rolls down NJ highway until crashing into car
4.7-magnitude quake strikes near Ridgecrest
Daughter, 16, reunited with father months after Amber Alert
Swimmers trapped off Palos Verdes Peninsula rescued at night
Show More
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Funeral held for Palmdale toddler Noah Cuatro
Glendora couple banned from Home Depot for 3 years
Robbery suspects wanted after SWAT team storms Northridge pot dispensary
L.A. Chargers training camp in Costa Mesa officially begins
More TOP STORIES News