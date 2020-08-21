New bodycam video shows fatal officer-involved shooting in Pasadena

The shooting happened Saturday around 8 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near Raymond Avenue and Grandview Street.
Pasadena police say the driver cooperated with the officers and admitted to driving on a suspended license. But the passenger took off running from the scene.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Pasadena
An officer gave chase and police say the passenger removed a gun from his waistband. That's when the officer opened fire, striking the man.
Pasadena police say the incident remains under investigation. The bodycam video released shows part of the incident, as well as officers dealing with an angry crowd that gathered afterward.
Relatives and friends have identified the man who was shot as 32-year-old Anthony McClain.
He collapsed in the street and later died in the hospital. The bodycam video shows him on the ground with a bloody wound in his torso.
Police said they recovered a handgun at the scene and it is depicted in the video.
The investigation is ongoing.
