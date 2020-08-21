New bodycam video shows fatal officer-involved shooting in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- New police bodycam video has been released showing a controversial officer-involved shooting that has sparked protests in Pasadena.

The shooting happened Saturday around 8 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near Raymond Avenue and Grandview Street.

Pasadena police say the driver cooperated with the officers and admitted to driving on a suspended license. But the passenger took off running from the scene.

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Pasadena
EMBED More News Videos

A vigil was held Saturday night in the Pasadena neighborhood where a man was shot and killed by police officers during a traffic stop.



An officer gave chase and police say the passenger removed a gun from his waistband. That's when the officer opened fire, striking the man.

Pasadena police say the incident remains under investigation. The bodycam video released shows part of the incident, as well as officers dealing with an angry crowd that gathered afterward.

Relatives and friends have identified the man who was shot as 32-year-old Anthony McClain.

He collapsed in the street and later died in the hospital. The bodycam video shows him on the ground with a bloody wound in his torso.

Police said they recovered a handgun at the scene and it is depicted in the video.

The investigation is ongoing.

A Pasadena police statement and more information is available here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countydeadly shootingofficer involved shootingvigilinvestigationbody cameras
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 DNC: Biden officially accepts Dem presidential nomination
Arrest made in attack of transgender women in Hollywood
Newsom talks climate change amid CA wildfires at DNC 2020
Firefighting helicopter pilot ID'd after being killed in crash
'Stage Mother' with Jacki Weaver offers message of redemption
Lucerne Valley school first in IE to return students to campus
Peaches tied to salmonella outbreak are recalled
Show More
First look at new addition to Marvel Avengers Campus
Anti-mask rant turns homophobic, racist at NorCal Marshalls
Appeals court allows Lyft and Uber to continue operations in CA
Trump criticizes CA handling of wildfires: 'They don't listen to us'
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
More TOP STORIES News