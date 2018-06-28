New images show suspect in Carson gas station stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

New images have been released of a man wanted in the brutal slashing of a convenience store worker in Carson. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
New images have been released of a man wanted in the brutal slashing of a convenience store worker in Carson.

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators say the man made a small purchase, and then slashed the 53-year-old female clerk in the face and stomach.

The attack happened earlier this month at a Mobil gas station on Sepulveda Boulevard.

After the attack, the suspect ran out the door and got into a red four-door sedan.

The victim, a mother of six, says she's been unable to work since the attack.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingsurveillance videoCarsonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News