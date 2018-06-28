New images show suspect in Carson gas station stabbing

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --New images have been released of a man wanted in the brutal slashing of a convenience store worker in Carson.
Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators say the man made a small purchase, and then slashed the 53-year-old female clerk in the face and stomach.
The attack happened earlier this month at a Mobil gas station on Sepulveda Boulevard.
After the attack, the suspect ran out the door and got into a red four-door sedan.
The victim, a mother of six, says she's been unable to work since the attack.