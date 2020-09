EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

EAST FREEHOLD, N.J. (KABC) -- A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near East Freehold, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The earthquake was reported Wednesday around 2 a.m. on the East Coast, according to the USGS.It struck at a depth of 3.1 miles.Several social media users across the state reported feeling vibrations, some even thought there was an explosion.The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south-southeast of East Freehold.There were no immediate reports of damage.