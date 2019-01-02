The Los Angeles Police Department has released new body camera video that shows an officer-involved shooting at the end of a dangerous pursuit on the 101 Freeway.The footage shows an officer opening fire as the suspect runs across traffic on the freeway in the Hollywood area.The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 18.It started when a Range Rover struck another car on surface streets in Hollywood and then took off when officers tried to pull him over.The SUV jumped onto the 101 Freeway but when it got stuck in traffic, the driver took off on foot, running across the opposite lanes.That's when the video shows the officer opening fire at the suspect. Police say the suspect had a gun and had pointed it at the officer.A handgun was later recovered on the freeway ramp and was being tested to see if it is linked to the suspect.Officers located the suspect in the stairwell of a building and arrested him. He was treated for minor injuries that may have been graze wounds from the officer's bullets.The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Harut TorosyanPolice say he has a lengthy criminal record and was on probation. He is now facing several charges including felony evading and a felon in possession of a gun.They arrested a passenger in the vehicle as well, who was linked to an unrelated crime and is facing robbery charges.Investigators are looking into whether the use of force was justified.