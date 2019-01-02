New LAPD bodycam video shows officer-involved shooting on the 101

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly released video from the LAPD shows an officer-involved shooting on the 101 Freeway in November 2018.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department has released new body camera video that shows an officer-involved shooting at the end of a dangerous pursuit on the 101 Freeway.

The footage shows an officer opening fire as the suspect runs across traffic on the freeway in the Hollywood area.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 18.

It started when a Range Rover struck another car on surface streets in Hollywood and then took off when officers tried to pull him over.

The SUV jumped onto the 101 Freeway but when it got stuck in traffic, the driver took off on foot, running across the opposite lanes.



That's when the video shows the officer opening fire at the suspect. Police say the suspect had a gun and had pointed it at the officer.

A handgun was later recovered on the freeway ramp and was being tested to see if it is linked to the suspect.

Officers located the suspect in the stairwell of a building and arrested him. He was treated for minor injuries that may have been graze wounds from the officer's bullets.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Harut Torosyan

Police say he has a lengthy criminal record and was on probation. He is now facing several charges including felony evading and a felon in possession of a gun.

They arrested a passenger in the vehicle as well, who was linked to an unrelated crime and is facing robbery charges.

Investigators are looking into whether the use of force was justified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootinglapdbody camerasLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officer opens fire on would-be robber at Eagle Rock Plaza
2 killed in fiery Santa Ana crash
Detox teas pitched as weight-loss boost, but experts urge caution
Perris torture case: Auction on home ends with $310K bid
Joshua Tree campgrounds close amid shutdown
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Suspect arrested in series of burglaries targeting celebs in Hollywood
Show More
Earthquake early warning app for LA County available for download
Accused killer of Corp. Ronil Singh to be evaluated, no plea entered
How to turn your old devices into cash
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, increase risk of fires
More News