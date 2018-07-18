SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --Attorneys for three former USC students held a press conference Wednesday to discuss their lawsuit against the university, claiming it ignored complaints of sexual abuse by a school gynecologist.
Dr. George Tyndall is accused of touching dozens of students in an inappropriate manner during his more than 30 years at USC.
The plaintiffs in this latest lawsuit are all foreign students, who say they were not aware that Tyndall's alleged conduct went beyond normal medical protocol.
Tyndall was forced to retire last year and has denied any wrongdoing.