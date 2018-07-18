Lawyers for 3 former students discuss lawsuit against ex-USC gynecologist

The plaintiffs in this latest lawsuit are all foreign students, who say they were not aware that Tyndall's alleged conduct went beyond normal medical protocol. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --
Attorneys for three former USC students held a press conference Wednesday to discuss their lawsuit against the university, claiming it ignored complaints of sexual abuse by a school gynecologist.

Dr. George Tyndall is accused of touching dozens of students in an inappropriate manner during his more than 30 years at USC.

Tyndall was forced to retire last year and has denied any wrongdoing.
