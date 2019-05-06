u.s. & world

Jeremy Brooks of New Mexico ID'd as American killed in Russia plane crash

ALBUQUERQUE, NM -- A recent college graduate from New Mexico has been identified as the American who died when a regional jet made a fiery landing at a Moscow airport late Sunday.

Jeremy Brooks, 22, had recently graduated from a school in Colorado Springs and was regarded in his community as a well-known fishing guide, ABC affiliate KOAT-TV reported. Ivan Valdez, Brooks' longtime supervisor, told KOAT that Brooks was working as a guide in Moscow before the accident.

Brooks and 40 others were killed after a Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by the Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot burst into flames while making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. At least two children are among the dead, according to local authorities.

EMBED More News Videos

Forty-one people were killed Sunday in a fiery airplane accident at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee said.



The plane had taken off from Sheremetyevo but turned back within minutes, asking for an emergency landing. The plane came down hard on the runway and flames and black smoke burst from its underside.

Russia's main investigative body said both of the plane's flight recorders - data and voice - have been recovered from the charred wreckage. Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko was also quoted by Russian news agencies on Monday as saying that investigators were looking into three main possibilities behind the cause of the disaster: inexperienced pilots, equipment failure and bad weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
air travelrussiaplane accidentaviationu.s. & world
RELATED
Russia plane crash: Pilot says jet was struck by lightning
U.S. & WORLD
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Searchers find jet ski of NJ couple missing in Barbados
Lawyers speak out for accused La Luz Del Mundo leader
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News