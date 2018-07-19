A new state-of-the-art fire station for the Orange County Fire Authority was unveiled in Irvine.City and fire officials were on-hand for a dedication ceremony to Fire Station 20 on Thursday.The facility is located at the Orange County Great Park. It is replacing the temporary station that served the citizens of Irvine for years, OCFA officials said.The station is staffed with a four-person paramedic engine company, a four-person truck company and a battalion chief. It also will be home to one of two OCFA hazardous materials response teams.