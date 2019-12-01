mass shooting

New Orleans police: 10 wounded in French Quarter shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans police say 10 people were hit in an early morning shooting in the city's famed French Quarter.

Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson tells The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that two people are in critical condition after the early Sunday shooting and a person of interest has been detained.

Ferguson says the 10 victims were taken to two hospitals. Further details about their conditions haven't been released.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels. Ferguson says police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend's Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University that's played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianamass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Memorial unveiled for victims of Texas Walmart mass shooting
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after fire breaks out in Santa Clarita home
Road closures leave 8K without power in Arrowhead
Mount Baldy Road reopens, major delays expected
Riverside man accused of choking officer until she nearly passed out
End of an era: LA Metro no longer accepting tokens
Moving exhibit coming to the LA Museum of the Holocaust
Skid Row woman turns to temporary shelter amid harsh weather
Show More
SoCal businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday
1 killed, 2 children critically injured in South LA car crash
2 found dead in Hemet motel room with high levels of carbon monoxide
Festival of Lights returns to Riverside's Mission Inn
Trek to Big Bear difficult after massive snowstorm
More TOP STORIES News