New Sheriff Villanueva outlines his plans for LASD

Newly elected Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was the first person to defeat an incumbent sheriff in Los Angeles for more than 100 years.Now he's preparing to clean house and has already informed the command staff of former Sheriff Jim McDonnell that most of them will be replaced."My platform was reform, rebuild and restore," Villaneuva said. "The first step in reforming was we had to clean house."Villanueva visited ABC7 to talk about the changes he has in store for the department. To hear his plans, watch the video above.