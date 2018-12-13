New Sheriff Villanueva outlines his plans for LASD

EMBED </>More Videos

New Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is replacing the command staff and shifting direction at the LASD.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Newly elected Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was the first person to defeat an incumbent sheriff in Los Angeles for more than 100 years.

Now he's preparing to clean house and has already informed the command staff of former Sheriff Jim McDonnell that most of them will be replaced.

"My platform was reform, rebuild and restore," Villaneuva said. "The first step in reforming was we had to clean house."

Villanueva visited ABC7 to talk about the changes he has in store for the department. To hear his plans, watch the video above.
Related Topics:
los angeles county sheriff's departmentLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CSULB health exam included racially-charged question
OC Vietnam war refugees fear deportation under Trump administration
Chargers lock up playoff spot with stunning 29-28 comeback over Chiefs
Jazz singer Nancy Wilson dies at 81 at her SoCal home
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade in NYC
Woman, teen boy arrested in connection to infant death in Corona
Mongols motorcycle club might lose logo after verdict
Bomb threats emailed in SoCal, across US
Show More
Try this $500 brownie covered in gold
FDA eliminates 3 CA counties as possible E. coli source
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA'
New FCC ruling could block proposed text tax in CA
Man accused of burglaries in Calabasas, Malibu sentenced to 180 days
More News