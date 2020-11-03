New US citizens voting for the first time greeted by mariachis at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New U.S. citizens voting for the first time were greeted by mariachis Tuesday morning at Dodger Stadium, which is serving as a vote center for the 2020 election.The serenade was in partnership with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, also known as CHIRLA.Salvadora Mártir, 73, said casting her ballot was a dream come true."I never thought this day would arrive. I voted for change in our country. I had the opportunity to vote and the day has arrived to do so," she said in Spanish.CHIRLA says the celebration highlights the strong emotions of immigrants and Latinos voting for the time in this historic presidential election.The organization is also planning to host a virtual election watch party Tuesday night, with music and election results and they come in.