Society

New US citizens voting for the first time greeted by mariachis at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New U.S. citizens voting for the first time were greeted by mariachis Tuesday morning at Dodger Stadium, which is serving as a vote center for the 2020 election.

The serenade was in partnership with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, also known as CHIRLA.

Salvadora Mártir, 73, said casting her ballot was a dream come true.

"I never thought this day would arrive. I voted for change in our country. I had the opportunity to vote and the day has arrived to do so," she said in Spanish.

CHIRLA says the celebration highlights the strong emotions of immigrants and Latinos voting for the time in this historic presidential election.

The organization is also planning to host a virtual election watch party Tuesday night, with music and election results and they come in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyvotingcitizenship2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day: What to expect at polls across SoCal
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Judge limits California governor's powers during pandemic
Woman investigated for alleged voter intimidation at South LA senior home
California 2020 live presidential election results
Kids get to vote at this Long Beach home
Judge orders mail inspectors to ensure 'no ballots left behind'
Show More
Prop. 22 is most expensive in California history
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
LA Metro free to ride on Election Day
4 dead in Vienna nightlife attack; suspect sought to join IS
Average LA County gas price rises slightly after dropping for days
More TOP STORIES News