LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Attorneys are calling for the state of California to investigate the scandal surrounding USC and its former gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall as more victims are expected to come forward.
Two attorneys, one of whom represented the survivors of former Olympic and Michigan State University Dr. Larry Nassar, are now representing the new set of victims in the Tyndall case.
A press conference is expected around 3 p.m. Thursday with more details and two of the Nassar survivors will be present to show their support.
During the conference, the attorneys will also call on California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate the case.
Tyndall is accused by hundreds of women of sexually abusing, harassing and molesting them during medical exams at USC. He retired last year after a yearlong campus investigation found evidence of harassment and improper exams.
Since the findings came out, dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Tyndall and the university with claims that it ignored complaints about the doctor for decades.
The aftermath also led to the resignation of the university president and the suspension of Tyndall's medical license.
The Los Angeles police as well as the Department of Education are also conducting their own investigations into the scandal.