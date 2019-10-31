New video of Cuba Gooding, Jr. shows alleged touching with NYC server

NEW YORK -- New video from TMZ appears to show actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. touching a server at TAO nightclub in Manhattan.

The server claims he pinched her and says she told Gooding not to touch her.

She says he replied by saying, "Aw, that's no fun," and insisted that he touched her back.

This is the second of three similar incidents involving the Oscar-nominated actor.

Meantime, he'll be back in a Lower Manhattan courtroom Thursday to answer to a new charge.

A grand jury indicted the 51-year-old on a charge stemming from an incident with a third woman.

Gooding's attorney saying the new accuser is just "one more splinter that comes out of the woodwork" when a celebrity is charged.

He says Gooding has not committed a crime and will plead not guilty.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Bernardino blaze prompts evacuations, destroys homes - LIVE
Jurupa Valley brush fire prompts evacuations, damages structures
Extreme red-flag conditions to last through Thursday in SoCal
LAX ride-share ban: Travelers livid after getting stuck for in shuttle
Fire rips through South LA pallet yard
Residents allowed to return after brush fire breaks out in Fullerton
Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,648 acres in red flag conditions
Show More
LAUSD sues Juul Labs
Yogurt, high fiber diet can lower lung cancer risk, study says
Saving money in SoCal: Expert tips to lower debt
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
All evacs lifted for Hill Fire burning in Jurupa Valley
More TOP STORIES News