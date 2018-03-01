SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --New video surfaced Thursday of an armed man leaving the scene of an attempted robbery in Santa Monica. The man claimed he had an explosive device.
Santa Monica police are still looking for the suspect who hit a jewelry store Wednesday, then injured another driver while trying to flee in the 300 block of 15th Street.
You can see the suspect's black SUV plow into another vehicle pulling into a driveway.
Sue Ferrell heard the crash and went outside to assist her neighbor, whose vehicle was hit.
"The man got out, a young man, and he got out and yelled at me and said, 'Is she OK?' I said I don't know yet, I hadn't gotten to the car yet, then he ran off," Ferrell recalled.
The driver who was hit received minor injuries. She, along with Ferrell, were forced to evacuate so a bomb squad could detonate an explosive device left at the scene by the suspect.
Police say nothing was taken from the jewelry store.
On Thursday, a number of parked cars on the street were seen damaged by the suspect's SUV.
"It was very scary. We're glad everybody is OK, and of course our car is totally demolished," Ferrell added.
Santa Monica police say the explosive device was credible, made up of two propane tanks, a charging device, wiring and a timer.
If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call police.