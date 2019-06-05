Torrance mall shooting: New video shows gunman open fire inside busy Del Amo Fashion Center

One person was shot at the Del Amo Fashion Center on Monday and the gunman remains at large, police say.
Surveillance video shows the man carrying a red sneaker box as he walks in the mall. He stops briefly by a man and woman walking in the opposite direction, then opens fire, dropping the box and fleeing on foot. It's not clear from the video whether they exchanged words or knew each other prior to the incident.
Additional video shows the wounded man bleeding on the ground as they wait for help to arrive. He was later brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
The gunman got away, amid a massive search of the mall property and surrounding area after the shooting.
A large police presence was again in the mall area Tuesday. Crime scene analysts were examined a gun found in the neighborhood, while SWAT team members positioned themselves in a residential area nearby.
Torrance police would not confirm whether Tuesday's activity was related to the mall shooting.
Torrance resident Jose De La Cruz says his parents, brothers and a friend live at an apartment where SWAT officers entered and arrested a family member.
He said officers broke into a locked room while serving a search warrant, which was obtained by Eyewitness News.
Among the items seized was a cellphone, a journal and an Oakland Raiders hat.
De La Cruz said his 21-year-old brother, who he declined to name, was taken into custody.
"They're trying to charge him for attempted murder, and we're scared. We're lost, we don't know what's going on," he said. "He was here with us when all that happened."
De La Cruz said they had already allowed police to search their place Monday, hours after the shooting.
The shooting happened just outside the Finish Line shoe store Monday afternoon.
Mall employees who heard the shots and saw the shooting shared their reaction.
"I was just thinking it's crazy," said one employee. "What people come to do this? What motivates people just to go out and kill random people out in the mall."
Employees are still stunned by what happened, even as the mall returns to business as usual.
Investigators believe the suspect is 20-25 years old with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and checkered shorts. De La Cruz said his brother doesn't match the description.
"He has long hair, chubby, and they're looking for a suspect that's bald," he said.
Torrance police won't talk about what happened at the apartment on Tuesday. They'll only say that it is an active investigation and the suspect has not been caught.