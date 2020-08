New video shows moments leading up to shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha

EMBED >More News Videos Wisconsin's governor summoned the National Guard for fear of another round of violent protests Monday after the police shooting of a Black man that was caught on video.

KENOSHA, Wis. (KABC) -- New video captures the moments leading up to the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.The footage, taken from a different angle than the initial video widely seen, shows Jacob Blake appearing to be on the ground beside the car.It appears at least one police officer is attempting to physically restrain Blake while he is there.Blake later gets up and walks around the front of the car. The footage does not show the shooting, but multiple gunshots are heard.Blake is in critical condition.Police said they were responding to a call about a domestic dispute. They did not say whether Blake was armed or why police opened fire, they released no details on the domestic dispute, and they did not immediately disclose the race of the three officers at the scene.The shooting has turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest.Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night.The officers are on administrative leave while the state Justice Department investigates.