Rescued Thai soccer players celebrate from hospital beds in newly released video

EMBED </>More Videos

With surgical masks over their faces, a group of five of the rescued boys in the same hospital room expressed their joy for the camera.

Newly released video shows what it's like inside the hospital for members of the Thailand soccer team after they were trapped in a cave for weeks.

In the video, released by the hospital, five of the boys and hospital staff, all wearing surgical masks, can be seen interacting with each other and celebrating for the camera.

The boys are all being monitored for infections and other health concerns after rescue operations concluded on Tuesday with the successful extraction of all 12 boys and their coach.

"Everyone is strong in mind and heart," Chaiwetch Thanapaisal, director of Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, said during a news conference on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Thailand cave rescue

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldyouth soccerfloodingrescuesoccerwater rescue
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News